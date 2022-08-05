Binnington makes St. Louis Blues history

In Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, goaltender Binnington joined the record book.

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington now has the most postseason wins by a goaltender in Blues franchise history.

The St. Louis Blues overcame the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 Tuesday night on the road.

Binnington stopped 30 of Minnesota's 32 shots to get his second win in a row after taking over for Ville Husso to start Game 4.

The feat is a franchise-record 18th career postseason victory. The old record was held by Greg Millen. Millen was active from 1978 to 1992.

“He got out so many pucks tonight and made real good plays with them,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He’s a pretty calm, cool customer.”

Winnington(est) goalie in Blues playoff history. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 11, 2022

Binnington is second for Blues playoff game appearances at 37. Mike Liut leads that franchise record at 39. Liut was active from 1979 to 1992.

Binnington is third for playoff saves at 981. Liut and Curtis Joseph have more at 1,086 and 1,050 respectively.

Vladimir Tarasenko is inching up the record lists as well. Tarasenko is second for most playoff goals at 39. He has a while to catch up with record-holder Brett Hull who has 67 postseason goals.

The Blues could win the first-round series on Thursday night in St. Louis. Puck drop at Enterprise Center for Game 6 is set for 8:30 p.m. If the series goes to a Game 7, that will take place on Saturday in St. Paul.

The winner of the series will go on to face the Colorado Avalanche, who handily defeated the Nashville Predators in four games straight.