'The Blues fit that mold': New St. Louis forward Brandon Saad talks about why he picked the Blues

ST. LOUIS — The Blues made their biggest splash of the offseason to this point on Thursday after agreeing to a 5-year, $22.5 million deal with forward Brandon Saad.

Saad took some time to talk with the St. Louis media on Thursday to talk about the deal and why he wanted to sign in St. Louis.

"I'm excited. I'm looking forward to getting to know the city a little bit better. When you play there you know you're kind of in and out and you don't really get to see all parts of the city, but I've heard great things," Saad said. "Obviously they're a great hockey team that I'm looking forward to joining and having another chance of winning and having that success. I think all the ingredients are there and it's a team that definitely excites me that's for sure. So I'm happy to be a part of it."

So, what kind of player should Blues fans expect from the 10-year veteran with 184 career goals?

"I like to contribute to a 200-foot game as well as scoring and contributing in that aspect," Saad said. "It's part of how I pride myself on being a consistent player night in and night out. That's just the type of person and player I am so I'm definitely proud of that."

Of course, Blues fans know Saad well. He's had two stints with the rival Chicago Blackhawks, and then spent last year with another St. Louis rival in Colorado. So how does Saad feel to be joining the franchise that's been the "enemy" to him for his career to this point?

"It's part of the business as a hockey player. There's a lot of rivalries and a lot of good teams that we got to battle out with the Blues," Saad said. "It's going to be a little weird at first I think putting on the sweater but when you go through those battles you appreciate the guys on the other side too so I'm glad to be joining them."

One big piece to Saad's game is his performance in the postseason. He has 48 points in 91 career playoff games, and is a two-time Stanley Cup champion. And when he hit free agency, Saad wanted to make sure he signed with an organization that had a playoff pedigree.

"I think that was a huge part. I've won in my career, I've been fortunate. I think once you get a taste of it that's something that there's no better feeling. I think when it comes down to it I want to go somewhere where you have another chance of winning and you're going to have a successful team and the Blues fit that mold," Saad said.

"That's (the playoffs) where all the fun is. The regular season is important for sure but it's tough to match that playoff intensity. To win a Stanley Cup, there's no better feeling. I obviously love to play in the playoffs and that's why I wanted to go to a playoff team."