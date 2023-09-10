Blues' Jordan Binnington talks about 2023-24 season, success on the ice

The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion hopes to get back to having success on the ice and with his team this season.

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington just turned 30, got married and he just wants to win again.

He's the most important player in the St. Louis Blues franchise. There are not many paths to success unless Binnington is brilliant again.

Last year, with a little help from his teammates, his save percentage was under 90% for the first time, but he's looked razor-sharp for much of the preseason. The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion hopes to get back to having success on the ice and with his team this season.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano sat him down for a Sunday conversation.

"The great shortstop, Ozzie Smith, told me that he developed his hand-eye coordination as a kid by just throwing a ball against the wall by the hour. Where did you develop your first?" Cusumano asked.

"I definitely like throwing the ball around. Often I'm playing with just juggling and I think as a kid I was definitely very similar in that regard and I'd even bring balls in the shower, just throw them off the wall before a game and all this kind of little routine I had going," Jordan Binnington said. "But I'd say just being an athletic kid, loving gym class, always outside, probably just playing a number of sports. But definitely, the hand-eye juggling aspect was part of it."

Ahead of the Blues season opener on Thursday against the Dallas Stars, he is optimistic that the defense will be better than last year.

"I think we're all on the same board of being aggressive, killing plays, like I said, setting each other up," he said.

The Blues will open up the season with eight defensemen on its roster. The group includes Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Colton Parayko, Scott Perunovich, Marco Scandella and Tyler Tucker.

Last season, Binnington was the talk of the National Hockey League for several incidents during games. He was suspended for two games after punching Minnesota Wild player Ryan Hartman following a goal.

He also almost got into a fight with the Wild's goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the same game.

Binnington's "feistiness" has played a role in who he is as a player and his success. Cusumano asked if he ever looked back and regretted some of the things he has done during his career.

"No, not at all. I think they're all learning experiences and it's putting myself in tough situations and not being afraid and having courage and, you know, being assertive. And obviously, you know, last year was tough. But at the same time, you know, I still believe strongly in myself and my intuition, and I'm just going to stay on the same path. I do understand. I think last year I might have took on a little too much," Binnington said. "And as a goalie in this position and, you know, it was it was a tough goal as a team, right? So there's a time and a place and I think I know how much I want to take on, and I will carry that with me this season."

Binnington is entering his fifth full season with the Blues and is in the third year of his six-year, $36 million contract. While there are no notions that he is going to be hanging up the skates, Cusumano asked how Binnington would like to be remembered after his final game.

"Great teammate, a guy, an athlete who, you know, showed courage and played hard, respected the game, brought success to people, cities, organizations and just feel proud knowing that I gave it my all," Binnington said. "And from whenever I realized that you might as well give it your all and enjoy this. Enjoy each moment and experience right till the end."