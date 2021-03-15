Blues-Kings game postponed after team can't make it to LA

The Kings aren’t able to fly out of Denver because of blizzard conditions

LOS ANGELES — The St. Louis Blues have had another game this season postponed, but this time COVID-19 has nothing to do with it.

The National Hockey League announced the Blues’ game set for Monday night against the Kings in Los Angeles is being put on hold because the Kings aren’t able to fly out of Denver due to blizzard conditions. The Kings played the Colorado Avalanche Sunday.

More than 27 inches fell at Denver International Airport (DIA) by early Monday, making it the fourth largest on record in Denver since 1881 and the second-largest snowstorm ever in the city during the month of March. The heavy snow and high winds closed all of the runways and airline operations at the airport Sunday into Monday as crews worked to clear snow and de-ice runways.

The NHL hasn’t announced when the Blues-Kings game will be rescheduled.

The Blues were set to play two games against the Kings in Los Angeles, first on Monday night and again on Wednesday. The league didn’t give an update on Wednesday’s game.

The Note are set to continue their West Coast tour with two games against the San Jose Sharks Friday and Saturday night. They’re then off to Las Vegas for a game against the Golden Knights followed by a trip to Minnesota to take on the Wild.

The next home game for the Blues isn’t scheduled until Friday, March 26 against the Anaheim Ducks.

The St. Louis Blues are currently fourth in the West Division, behind the Golden Knights, Wild and Avalanche.