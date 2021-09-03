Sports Plus Podcast: Don’t taunt Yadi, Tarasenko returns and March Madness gets underway

ST. LOUIS — This week on the Sports Plus Podcast, Hanna Yates, Ahmad Hicks and Andy Mohler join Corey Miller to talk about Yadi's epic battle with an Astros prospect, Cardinals rotation concerns early in spring training, SLU's A-10 tourney collapse, what to look for with Mizzou and Illinois as the tournament nears, Tarasenko's return for the Blues and Brad Beal and Jayson Tatum's place in St. Louis basketball history.