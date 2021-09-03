x
Sports Plus Podcast: Don’t taunt Yadi, Tarasenko returns and March Madness gets underway

The Cardinals are training, the Blues are piecing it together and our college hoops teams are nearing the end. It's a big time on the Sports Plus Podcast

ST. LOUIS — This week on the Sports Plus Podcast, Hanna Yates, Ahmad Hicks and Andy Mohler join Corey Miller to talk about Yadi's epic battle with an Astros prospect, Cardinals rotation concerns early in spring training, SLU's A-10 tourney collapse, what to look for with Mizzou and Illinois as the tournament nears, Tarasenko's return for the Blues and Brad Beal and Jayson Tatum's place in St. Louis basketball history.

Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz also joins Ahmad Hicks to talk about beginning his second year at the helm of the Tigers.

