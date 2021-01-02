Blues release revised schedule to include make up game against Vegas

The Blues had their first COVID-19-related postponement of 2021 in Vegas. Here's how that game will be made up

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues had their first coronavirus-related postponement of the season last week against the Vegas Golden Knights, after the entire coaching staff and some players were put on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

We now know when that game is set to be made up.

On Monday, the NHL announced the Blues and Golden Knights game originally scheduled for Jan. 28 in Vegas has been rescheduled for Monday, March 22 at 9 p.m. Central Time on the road in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the Blues and Sharks contest scheduled for Feb. 26 has been moved to Monday, March 8 at 9:30 p.m. Central Time.

The Blues are off to a 6-2-1 start on the season after a weekend series sweep in Anaheim over the Ducks.

St. Louis is currently tied with Colorado for the most points in the West Division so far this season with 13.

