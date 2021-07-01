With new additions, Blues could be even more lethal on the power play in 2021

The Blues had one of the best power plays in the NHL last season. With the addition of Krug and Hoffman, it could they could be the best of the best

ST. LOUIS — The Blues took a pretty aggressive approach to the saying "It can always get better" this offseason.

After St. Louis ranked third in the entire NHL in the 2019-2020 season on the power play, they went out and got two elite power play players to make the unit even better this offseason.

With Torey Krug and Mike Hoffman now on board, the Blues' power play could be even more lethal in 2021.

Last season, the Blues had a power play percentage of 24.3%. Only the Bruins and Oilers were better.

The Bruins of course, had Torey Krug on that power play unit. He ranked seventh in the entire NHL in power play points last season. As a defenseman. He was the only defenseman in the top 10, and has at least 24 points on the power play in the past four seasons.

Craig Berube likes what he sees so far from the newest Blues defenseman.

"They (Krug and Hoffman) look like good pros to me, obviously. Krug is a real good puck mover and skates pretty well back there. Pretty composed. His composure is what makes him a really good player," Berube said.

As for Hoffman, he ranked 32nd in power play points last season, and was tied for 11th in power play goals. He's had double digit numbers in power play goals in three of the past four seasons.

Berube knows the new St. Louis sniper can be a lethal weapon for the Blues on offense.

"He's a scorer. Got a great shot. A great one-timer. He knows where the net is and finds a way to get pucks there and score goals," Hoffman said.

But of course, just being good individually won't take the Blues' special teams to the next level. They have to gel as a unit on the power play.

Blues reporter and KSDK contributor Lou Korac reported Tuesday that the team trotted out David Perron, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, Hoffman and Krug in the first unit. The other unit had Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak, Colton Parayko and Vince Dunn.

For Berube, it's going to be about building chemistry on the power play with the new pieces, learning how to play with what already works.

"You got to make sure things are clicking and there's chemistry and all that, and that has a lot to do with having a good power play and a good percentage throughout the season," Berube said. "So we're gonna have to work on it, and we will work on it and get some chemistry going."