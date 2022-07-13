Report: Blues' Robert Thomas signs long-term deal

The St. Louis Blues have signed Robert Thomas to an eight-year deal, according to early reports.

ST. LOUIS — According to early reports, the St. Louis Blues have signed forward, Robert Thomas to an eight-year, $64 million contract starting the 2023-2024 season, first reported by the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Robert Thomas was expected to become a restricted free agent after the 2022-2023 season. While he still had one year left on his current contract, the Blues signed him before hitting free agency where he would be able to talk to other teams.

Thomas had a breakout year during the 2021-2022 season, playing 72 games and recording 20 goals and 57 assists (77 points), a career high in all categories. He was one of nine Blues players to record 20 goals this season.

Blues players including Ryan O'Reilly, Ivan Barbashev, and Vladimir Tarasenko will become unrestricted free agents and Jordan Kyrou will be a restricted free agent after the 2022-2023 season.

Free agency starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Andy Strickland, the St. Louis Blues are in talks with defenseman Nick Leddy for an extension, but no confirmation as of Wednesday morning.

Other Blues players including forward David Perron and goalie Charlie Lindgren are free agents, testing the market.

The St. Louis Blues will have to clear up cap space during the summer if they want to sign Perron and Lindgren, or other players testing the free agency market. They will also have to keep in mind other players looking for contract extensions this season.

No official announcement has come from the St. Louis Blues about Robert Thomas' contract.