Blues sign defenseman Marco Scandella to 4-year extension

The Blues have a new contract to announce for the second day in a row

ST. LOUIS — For the second day in a row, the Blues are busy inking new contracts.

On Wednesday, the team signed forward Sammy Blais to a two-year extension. On Thursday, they focused on their defense and signed the newly-acquired Marco Scandella to a four-year extension.

The new deal will pay the 30-year-old defenseman $3.275 million per year.

The Blues acquired Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens on February 18, and he's played in 11 games for the team from that time, until the season's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scandella has fit in well so far in St. Louis and has 13 points this season with the Blues, Canadiens and Sabres.

A Quebec native, Scandella was originally drafted by Minnesota in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft.