Blues sign Kyrou to 2-year deal, bring back Sanford for 2022

Kyrou and Sanford are locked in for the Blues in 2022

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have been busy locking up some of their young pieces lately.

On Tuesday, the team announced it signed forward Jordan Kyrou to a 2-year contract worth $5.6 million ($2.8 million average annual value).

The 23-year-old scorer played in 55 games for the Blues last season tallying 14 goals and 21 assists. For his career, Kyrou scored 19 goals and racked up 28 assists in 99 career games.

On Wednesday, the Blues announced they had come to an agreement with forward Zach Sanford on a new 1-year contract worth $2 million.

The 26-year-old Massachusetts native was a restricted free agent this offseason. Last season, Sanford tallied 10 goals and six assists in 52 regular-season games for the Blues. For his career, Sanford has 71 points in 183 regular-season games. He also famously scored a goal in the Blues' Game 7 Stanley Cup clincher in Boston in 2019.

The Blues have also recently reached deals with forwards Dakota Joshua, Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich. Restricted free agent Robert Thomas is still yet to be signed.