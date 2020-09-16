Former Stars head coach, Blues forward Jim Montgomery named assistant coach in St. Louis

Montgomery was fired from the eventual 2020 Western Conference champion Dallas Stars in December for "unprofessional conduct"

ST. LOUIS — The Blues will have a new face on the bench alongside Craig Berube for the 2020-2021 season.

On Wednesday, the Blues announced they had named Jim Montgomery as an assistant coach on a two-year contract.

Montgomery was most recently the head coach of the Dallas Stars, before being fired this past season for "unprofessional conduct" Montgomery later disclosed as alcohol abuse. The Stars, now under interim head coach Rick Bowness, are in the Stanley Cup Final after defeating Vegas in the Western Conference Final.

Montgomery was 60-43-10 in 113 games with the Stars.

The 51-year-old Montgomery was originally signed by the Blues as a college free agent in 1993 after four seasons at the University of Maine. In his one season in St. Louis, Montgomery tallied 6 goals and 14 assists in 67 games.

“We are excited to add Jim to our team and to Craig’s staff,” Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said. “Jim has won at every level he has coached at and we look forward to him being a valuable addition to our team.”

“My family and I are very grateful to Mr. Stillman, Doug and Craig for this opportunity to be part of the Blues organization,” said Montgomery. “This is an extremely talented group of players and staff and I am looking forward to assisting in any way to help the Blues regain the Stanley Cup.”