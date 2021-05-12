Blues’ Walman is a breakthrough COVID case, tests positive after getting vaccinated

Jake Walman, who had been vaccinated, will now fall under the league's quarantine protocols

ST. LOUIS — The Blues will be without defenseman Jake Walman for a while, after the team confirmed additional testing for COVID-19 came back positive.

"After additional testing, it has been confirmed that Jake Walman has tested positive for COVID-19. Walman, who has been vaccinated, will now fall under the NHL/NHLPA quarantine protocols. Per the NHL/NHLPA agreement, the League will provide all updates," the Blues said in a statement.

Walman was out of the Blues' lineup in their last game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday due to a positive test. At the time, Blues GM Doug Armstrong said the team was, "Very comfortable it is a false positive as he (Walman) passed the POC test today (Monday) and has also been vaccinated."

Positive cases of COVID-19 after someone has been vaccinated are rare, the CDC states on its website, referring to them as "breakthrough cases."

"COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. There will be a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19," the CDC says.

More than 95 million people have been vaccinated as of April 26, according to the CDC. The agency knows of 9,245 breakthrough infections, which amounts to 0.0001% of those who've been vaccinated.

With Walman entering the quarantine protocols, it is unknown if he'll be available for the Blues when the playoffs begin.

In 24 games in his first extended season cracking the lineup for an NHL club, Walman has one goal and one assist. He has a +/- of -7 on the year.

The Blues recently clinched a spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs in the West Division. They're likely to face the Vegas Golden Knights or Colorado Avalanche in the first round. The start date for the postseason is still to be determined, as teams are making up postponed games in this final week of the regular season.