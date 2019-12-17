ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has joined a pretty exclusive list with his win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Binnington is just the sixth goaltender in NHL history to win 40 games in his first 60 or fewer starts.

Bill Durnan, Frank Brimsek, Pete Peeters, Frederik Anderson, Ken Dryden and Tiny Thompson are the others on the list.

Binnington got his first start and win on January 7 last season in Philadelphia, and the rest is history. After taking the starter's reigns, Binnington went 24-5 last regular season to lead the Blues to the playoffs. He then went 16-10 in the playoffs to help the Blues win the franchise's first Stanley Cup title.

Binnington has also tied former Blues goalie Mike Liut for the most wins by a Blues goalie in a calendar year with 40.

