ST. LOUIS — David Perron completed his fifth career hat trick to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche 5-2.

Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who remained atop the Central Division with 48 points. The Avalanche stayed in second with 45. Ryan O'Reilly and Oskar Sundqvist each had two assists for the Blues.

St. Louis has won six consecutive games against Colorado and is 17-3-0 against the Avalanche in the last 20 games dating to April 5, 2011. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

It was Binnington's third consecutive victory, and he improved to 16-6-4 on the season.

The announced crowd for the game was a sell-out 18,096 despite snow in the area.

