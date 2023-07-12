Blues, Oskar Sundqvist agree to 1-year contract

Sundqvist is returning to the Blues after a season split between the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

ST. LOUIS — A member of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup championship roster is returning to St. Louis.

On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of forward Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year contract. The deal is a one-way contract worth $775,000.

Sundqvist is returning to the Blues after a season split between the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

Sundqvist started his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins before coming to the Blues in 2017. He remained with the team through 2022, scoring 35 goals and tallying 48 assists over five seasons.

In the 2019 playoffs, Sundqvist had four goals and six assists in helping the team win its first Stanley Cup.

A message from Oskar Sundqvist. pic.twitter.com/rtJ4GA9edI — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 12, 2023