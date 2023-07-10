St. Louis bidding to bring international hockey tournament here in 2026

The St. Louis Sports Commission and St. Louis Blues have put together a coalition to bid to host the 2026 International Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is taking a shot on goal to bring a major international hockey competition to St. Louis.

The St. Louis Sports Commission and St. Louis Blues have put together a coalition to bid to host the 2026 International Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in St. Louis. The championship, known as World Juniors, is an annual event that includes 10 teams competing with players under 20 years old. The event is typically held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

“These are all the future stars of the NHL,” said Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of business operations for the St. Louis Blues.

Zimmerman, along with Blues Chairman and Governor Tom Stillman, are among co-chairs of the organizing committee seeking to bring the 2026 World Juniors to St. Louis. Other co-chairs include former Blues stars Brett Hull, Keith Tkachuk and Wayne Gretzky, as well as St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III and St. Louis City SC CEO Carolyn Kindle.