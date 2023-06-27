St. Louis Blues release 2023-24 season schedule

The Blues will travel to Dallas for the first game of the season on Oct. 12 and their home opener will be on Oct. 14 against the Seattle Kraken.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues released their schedule for the 2023-24 season with their home opener on Oct. 14.

The Blues will travel to Dallas for the first game of the season on Oct. 12 and their home opener will be on Oct. 14 against the Seattle Kraken.

They will meet their Central Division rivals 26 times during the season. They will play four matchups each against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes and Stars and three each against the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, according to a press release.

The schedule features home games on four Fridays, 11 Saturdays and three Sundays throughout the season. The Blues will also host the Blackhawks (Dec. 23), Stars (Dec. 27) and Avalanche (Dec. 29) during the Christmas and New Year holiday season, the release said.

Here's the full regular season schedule:

OCTOBER

Oct. 12 at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Winnipeg Jets - 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Calgary Flames - 8 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1 at Colorado Avalanche - 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Nov. 7 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 at San Jose Sharks - 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Arizona Coyotes - 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 vs. Nashville Predators - 2 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks - 1 p.m.

Nov. 28 at Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 at Arizona Coyotes - 8 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Dec. 6 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 8 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 vs. Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Florida Panthers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

JANUARY

Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.

Jan. 9 vs. Florida Panthers - 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. New York Rangers - 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Boston Bruins - 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Washington Capitals - 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Jan. 23 at Calgary Flames - 8 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Vancouver Canucks - 9 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 1 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 10 at Buffalo Sabres - Noon

Feb. 11 at Montreal Canadiens - Noon

Feb. 13 at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Nashville Predators - 4 p.m.

Feb. 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Noon

Feb. 22 vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Detroit Red Wings - 6 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Edmonton Oilers - 7:30 p.m.

MARCH

March 2 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

March 4 at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.

March 5 at New York Islanders - 6:30 p.m.

March 7 at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.

March 9 at New York Rangers - 6:30 p.m.

March 11 at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

March 13 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 6:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

March 17 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 6 p.m.

March 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 7 p.m.

March 21 at Ottawa Senators - 6 p.m.

March 23 at Minnesota Wild - 2 p.m.

March 25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 7 p.m.

March 28 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

March 30 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

APRIL

April 1 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 8 p.m.

April 4 at Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.

April 6 at San Jose Sharks - 5 p.m.

April 7 at Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

April 10 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

April 12 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.

April 14 vs. Seattle Kraken - Noon

April 17 at Dallas Stars - 8:30 p.m.

Find the Blues schedule and more information on the team here.

They currently have nine selections at the 2023 NHL Draft, including three first-rounders. In the first round, they will select 10th, 25th and 29th overall.

The NHL Draft begins at 6 p.m. CT on June 28 on ESPN. Stay up-to-date on the Blues draft picks and the latest news here.