ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have placed Jay Bouwmeester on the injured reserve after collapsing from a “cardiac episode” during Tuesday night’s game in Anaheim.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester is doing well and recovering after collapsing on the bench during the first period.

"Jay Bouwmeester is doing very well at the UCI Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim," Armstrong said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference. "Jay is currently undergoing a battery of tests to determine the how and why of what happened last night but things are looking very positive."

In placing Bouwmeester on the IR, the Blues have recalled defenseman Niko Mikkola from the San Antonio Rampage. He’ll meet up with the team in Las Vegas in time for Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights.

Mikkola, a 2015 fifth-round pick, made his NHL debut earlier this year when he was called up to replace Colton Parayko in January. He had an assist in five games and averaged about 14 minutes of ice time in each game.

Latest on Jay Bouwmeester: