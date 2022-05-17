Avalanche outlast Blues in overtime to win Game 1

The Blues mounted a valiant comeback to send it to overtime, but the Avalanche came away with the Game 1 win at home.

ST. LOUIS — The Blues had a chance to steal the first game of their series against Colorado Tuesday night, but the Avalanche hung on to win Game 1, 3-2 in overtime.

Colorado mounted an all-out assault on the Blues' defense and goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 1, launching 54 shots on net to the Blues' 25.

Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly kicked off the scoring in the series with his sixth goal of the playoffs on a nifty move that beat Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper. It was O'Reilly's fifth straight playoff game with a goal, which ties a franchise record.

The second period belonged to the Avalanche.

Valeri Nichushkin evened the game up at 1 with a goal just over three minutes into the second period. Samuel Girard notched his first goal of the playoffs later in the second to give Colorado the 3-2 lead.

The Avalanche were on the attack all game, hitting multiple posts and giving Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington all he could handle.

The Blues battled back to tie the game in the third with just over three minutes left in regulation.

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou nearly lost the puck in the offensive zone, but regained it and was able to sneak one past Kuemper to tie the game at two. Kyrou's goal came on the Blues' only power play of the game.

The Avalanche ended any thoughts of the Blues stealing the first game of the series around eight minutes into overtime, as Colorado defenseman Josh Manson launched a shot from just inside the blue line that found its way past Binnington to end the game. The Avalanche won 3-2 and outshot the Blues 13-0 in overtime.

Binnington was outstanding for the Blues in the loss, stopping 51 of 54 shots on net and making a number of highlight-reel saves.

These two teams will meet again at Ball Arena in Denver for Game 2 at 8:30 Central Time on Thursday night.