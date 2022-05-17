Wayne Gretzky thinks the Blues are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final in 2022

Gretzky, now a hockey analyst on TNT, correctly predicted every series in the first round, and has the Blues going on another long run.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Great One thinks another great Stanley Cup Playoff run is in store for the St. Louis Blues.

Through the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, former Blues forward and the most dominant hockey player of all-time, Wayne Gretzky, has a perfect playoff bracket.

Gretzky, now a hockey analyst on TNT, correctly predicted every series in the first round, and even picked the right number of games in three of the eight series. (He correctly picked the Blues to beat the Wild in six games.)

But Gretzky doesn't just have the Blues beating the Wild. He has them getting all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

In Gretzky's bracket, he has the Blues beating the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, besting the Calgary Flames in the Western Conference Final and then falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final.

Elsewhere in the second round, Gretzky has the Flames beating the Edmonton Oilers, the Florida Panthers beating the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Hurricanes beating the New York Rangers.

Gretzky recently won a Musial award with his wife, Janet, and now lives in the St. Louis area.

Hockey's all-time leader in goals and assists came to St. Louis in a trade from the Kings in 1996, and played 18 games as a Blue in that regular season. He scored eight goals and had 13 assists in those 18 games.

In 13 playoff games with the Blues in 1996, Gretzky tallied two goals and 14 assists as St. Louis was knocked out in Game 7 of the second round by the Detroit Red Wings.