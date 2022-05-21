Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington leaves Game 3 against Avalanche after collision in net

Ville Husso replaced Binnington in net after the collision.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington had been lights out since stepping back into the spotlight during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. A collision in Game 3 of the Blues' second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche has proven to be the one of only things that could stop him so far this postseason.

With the Blues winning 1-0 nearly halfway through the first period of Game 3, Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri collided with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen on the way to the net, and both ended up running into Binnington.

No penalty was called on the play.

The Blues' goaltender stayed down for a bit, and then skated around and was worked out by Blues' trainer Ray Barile. The decision was eventually made to take Binnington out of the game.

Binnington gets hit by Rosen and Kadri. pic.twitter.com/P4rtNxXeJb — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 22, 2022

Ville Husso, who came into the playoffs as the Blues' starter, took over in net. The Avalanche tied the game at 1-1 just a few minutes after the change.

Binnington has went 4-1 as the Blues starter in the playoffs since taking over in Game 4 of the first round.

Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard was also injured in the first period of Game 3 after a hard check from Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Girard's face appeared to hit the ledge where the glass connects to the boards behind the Avalanche net. He was taken to a local hospital with an upper-body injury. No penalties were assessed on the play.

If you'll remember, Kadri was the player who was suspended eight games for a high hit on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Round 1 of last year's playoff series between St. Louis and Colorado.

This is a developing story and will updated as new information becomes available.