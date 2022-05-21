x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blues

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington leaves Game 3 against Avalanche after collision in net

Ville Husso replaced Binnington in net after the collision.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington had been lights out since stepping back into the spotlight during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. A collision in Game 3 of the Blues' second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche has proven to be the one of only things that could stop him so far this postseason.

With the Blues winning 1-0 nearly halfway through the first period of Game 3, Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri collided with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen on the way to the net, and both ended up running into Binnington.

No penalty was called on the play.

WATCH: Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington injured during Game 3 of second-round Stanley Cup playoff

The Blues' goaltender stayed down for a bit, and then skated around and was worked out by Blues' trainer Ray Barile. The decision was eventually made to take Binnington out of the game.

Credit: AP
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) is checked on by a trainer after being injured during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Binnington left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Ville Husso, who came into the playoffs as the Blues' starter, took over in net. The Avalanche tied the game at 1-1 just a few minutes after the change.

Binnington has went 4-1 as the Blues starter in the playoffs since taking over in Game 4 of the first round.

Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard was also injured in the first period of Game 3 after a hard check from Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Girard's face appeared to hit the ledge where the glass connects to the boards behind the Avalanche net. He was taken to a local hospital with an upper-body injury. No penalties were assessed on the play.

If you'll remember, Kadri was the player who was suspended eight games for a high hit on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Round 1 of last year's playoff series between St. Louis and Colorado.

RELATED: Avalanche's Kadri suspended for 'dangerous hit' on Blues' Faulk

This is a developing story and will updated as new information becomes available.

More Blues Coverage

Related Articles