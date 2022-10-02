Devils score 5 goals in 3rd period to beat Blues 7-4

St. Louis, playing its first game in 12 days, had won 12 of the previous 13 meetings between the teams.

ST. LOUIS — Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich triggered a five-goal blitz in the third period and Jon Gillies made 27 saves as the New Jersey Devils rallied for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

New Jersey, playing its third game in four nights, won back-to-back road games for the first time this season after beating Montreal on Tuesday.

"We stuck with it. It was a resilient effort," Devils forward Jimmy Vesey said. "A lot of different guys stepped up. A big win for our group."

Brayden Schenn had two goals for the Blues. Klim Kostin and Justin Faulk also scored.

"We've been off a long time. That could have been part of it," coach Craig Berube said.

Hischier scored twice, including an empty-net goal with nine seconds left.

Vesey, Jesper Boqvist, P.K. Subban and Michael McLeod also scored for the Devils, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

St. Louis answered with three straight goals, but New Jersey scored five in a span of 10:42 in the final period.

"A tremendous comeback," coach Lindy Ruff said. "The second period got away from us a little. I thought our guys really responded in the third."

Hischier broke a 3-all tie by firing a shot past goalie Jordan Binnington with 8:26 left. Vesey pushed the lead to 5-3 before Schenn brought the Blues within one with 1:43 to play. Just 24 seconds later, Boqvist made it 6-4.

Sharangovich tied it at 3 off a pass from Hischier with 10:52 remaining.

"After that (Montreal) game, definitely there was a boost of morale," Vesey said. "We're hoping to keep the ball rolling."

Faulk snapped a 2-all tie with a second-period drive that hit the post and then bounced off the right leg of Gillies before trickling across the goal line.

Kostin scored for the first time in 30 games, one-timing a feed from Oskar Sundqvist.

Schenn tied it by slapping in a loose puck from close range while diving across the ice early in the second.

Subban scored on a drive from the high slot just 2:12 into the game.

Gillies improved to 3-6-1. He played one game for the Blues this season before being traded on Dec. 15. He made 36 saves in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Dec. 12.

Binnngton gave up two goals on the first nine shots he faced and fell to 11-10-3.

"Anyone can beat anyone at any time and we've got to realize that," Schenn said. "They stuck it to us."

ANTE UP

Berube signed a three-year contract extension Wednesday. The 56-year-old coach is 133-72-30 in three-plus seasons with the Blues. He guided them to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

"Why would I want to be anywhere else?" Berube said.

UP NEXT

