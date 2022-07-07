Blues pick American forward Jimmy Snuggerud in first round of 2022 NHL Draft

The Minnesota native has a former NHL player for a dad, and went No. 23 overall to the Blues on Thursday night.

ST. LOUIS — With their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Blues decided to go with an American forward.

The Blues selected 18-year-old right-winger Jimmy Snuggerud from Chaska, Minnesota, with the No. 23 overall pick in Thursday night's NHL Draft.

Snuggerud is committed to play for the University of Minnesota in college.

In his past two years with the U.S. National Under-18 and Under-17 teams, Snuggerud tallied 35 goals and 53 assists in 96 games.

Snuggerud's father, Dave, is an NHL alum, playing six years in the league for the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers.

"I'm here to compete and I'm here to help your team win. And I'm super pumped to come and play for them," Snuggerud told ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan on the air after the Blues picked him.

According to some fun facts tweeted out by the Blues, Snuggerud can also play the guitar, his favorite pregame meal is pasta and meatballs and his favorite TV show is Stranger Things.