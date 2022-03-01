Blues sign head coach Craig Berube to 3-year contract extension

The Blues have locked up "Chief" for years to come.

ST. LOUIS — The man who led the Blues their first Stanley Cup in franchise history is going to be around for a while longer.

The Blues and general manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday that they had signed head coach Craig Berube to a 3-year contract extension.

Berube, 56, has led the Blues since taking over for Mike Yeo in the middle of the 2018-2019 season. After taking over midseason, Berube and the Blues catapulted to the playoffs and the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

As head coach of the team, Berube is 133-72-30 in the regular season. For his career, Berube ranks 7th in Blues history in games coached and 4th in wins.

BREAKING NEWS!!! Craig Berube has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him behind our bench through the 2024-25 season. https://t.co/eioXEt6W5p #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 9, 2022

This season, Berube has led a COVID- and injury-riddled Blues team to the fifth-most points in the Western Conference as of February 9.

The Blues are 26-13-5 on the season and in fourth place in the Central Division.