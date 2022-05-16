Blues second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule announced

The Blues will play their first game against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — The NHL has announced the schedule for the second round of playoff games for the Stanley Cup.

Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena in Denver for Game 1. Game 2 will also be in Denver on Wednesday.

Both games will be played at 8:30 p.m. CDT.

Games 3 and 4 of the second round will be played on Saturday, May 21 and Monday, May 23 in St. Louis at Enterprise Center. Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. and Game 4 will be at 8:30 p.m.

Round 2 is another best-of-seven series. The remaining three games in the series will only be played if neither team won all of the first four games, taking the series win.

If Games 5 through 7 are to be played, here is the scheduled release by the NHL:

Game 5 in Colorado Wednesday, May 25

Game 6 in St. Louis Friday, May 27

Game 7 in Colorado Sunday, May 29

The times for Games 5-7 are still to be determined, according to the schedule.

The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 in Game 6 in the first round of the playoffs, taking the series win.

This is the first time the Blues have advanced to the second round of playoff games since they won the Stanley Cup in 2019.