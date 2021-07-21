Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

Men’s soccer is underway and Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team get a chance to practice in the venue they’ll be competing in next week

TOKYO, Japan — About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.

In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training — practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10:59 p.m. CT Thursday. Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

For the next two weeks, Your STL Lunch Break newsletter will be all about Team USA! Make sure you sign up for Your STL Lunch Break for updates on the Tokyo Olympics this week through the end of the games!

The Olympics editions of Your STL Lunch Break will give you the biggest moments from Tokyo with a focus on the athletes from the region including Tyler Downs, DeAnna Price, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gwen Berry, Jayson Tatum and more!