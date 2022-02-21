Missouri catch-and-keep trout fishing season to open on March 1

If you're fishing for trout, you are required to have a fishing permit and daily trout tag to fish in Missouri's trout parks.

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri anglers will soon be able to head to a trout park and find that next big catch.

Missouri's catch-and-keep trout fishing season will officially open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at three trout parks in the state. Anglers can fish at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon and Montauk State Park near Salem.

If you're fishing for trout, you are required to have a fishing permit and daily trout tag to fish in Missouri's trout parks. You can learn more about regulations by clicking here.

Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation ask that fishermen buy their permits prior to the season's opening day on March 1. For more information on buying a permit, you can click here.