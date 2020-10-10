How Parkway School District is trying to tackle COVID-19 while playing football

Parkway North Athletic Director Corey Johnson has been working hard for this to happen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The sun goes down and the lights are up and running once again in St. Louis County.

For one parent, Aisha Davis, she's excited to see her daughter on the sidelines once again. She's also cheering for the return of football.

"It's her senior, so it's very important for her," she said.

Parkway North Athletic Director Corey Johnson has been working hard for this to happen.

"Each high school that is participating needs to submit a plan. We needed the guidance from the County in order to do this event safely," he explained.

St. Louis County has approved safety plans this past week, so football games are back in action.

Those plans needed to have screening and isolation guidelines. It also needed to include how fans would be managed.

So for Parkway School District, they've limited the amount of people coming in. They've limited it two parents or guardians per player.

"We have a QR code scanning that goes to a spectator sign in. Both parents and players, cheerleaders, band members, we have all their names and parents names," Johnson said.

Davis feels like it's been safe so far, "I think it's pretty safe. I know it won't be too crowded in here, so I think there will be social distancing."

Johnson says with the announcer and administrators, they are constantly reminding everyone to social distance.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said it was improvements in COVID-19 rates among the 15 to 19-year-old age group that led to this decision.

The rate of new cases has declined along with the positivity rate.

While this new process is looking different, Johnson says, he's happy he can bring students some sense of normalcy.

Scoring big for a year of many losses.