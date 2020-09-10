Reports | Pat Maroon re-signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

The back-to-back champ will be looking to make it three in a row next year with the Lightning

TAMPA, Fla — It looks like the "big rig" is staying put for a little while.

As NHL free agency opened on Friday reports say St. Louis native and former Stanley Cup champion with the Blues Pat Maroon has signed a new deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TSN's Frank Seravalli is putting the deal at two years, for $900 thousand AAV.

Maroon is a back-to-back Cup winner, helping the Lightning bring home the championship this past season in the bubble in Edmonton.

In 64 regular-season games for Tampa last season, Maroon scored nine goals and tallied 14 assists. In the playoffs, he notched one goal and five assists and was a +2 player for the 2020 champs.

Hearing Pat Maroon (2 x $900k) and Luke Schenn (1 x $800k) have both agreed to terms to return to #GoBolts — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020

Maroon, 32, brought the Stanley Cup home to Oakville last year when he won it with the Blues, and famously ate toasted ravioli out of it at Charlie Gittos. We'll have to wait and see if the hometown hero brings the Cup back again for another St. Louis trip.