St. Louis native Pat Maroon wins Stanley Cup for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Pat Maroon is a Stanley Cup champion!

EDMONTON, AB — Pat Maroon liked winning the Stanley Cup so much in 2019 with the Blues, he decided to do it again in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Maroon and the Lightning finished off the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in the Edmonton bubble, winning 2-0. Maroon had an assist on the second goal in the clinching Game 6.

The Oakville native was the only member of the Lightning to have won a Stanley Cup prior to this 2020 championship.

The Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and New York Islanders before beating the Stars in six games.