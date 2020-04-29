Prospect League season pushed back, O'Fallon team's debut delayed

The O'Fallon Hoots were originally set to kick off their inaugural season on May 29

O'FALLON, Mo. — Baseball fans in St. Charles County will have to wait a little bit longer to see their new team in action.

The Prospect League, a collegiate wood bat summer league, announced on Wednesday they were pushing their season start date back from May 28 to July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The O'Fallon Hoots were slated to begin their inaugural season in late May at CarShield Field. The Hoots are the new residents at CarShield Field after the River City Rascals folded after last season.

"While we were excited to kick off our first season in O'Fallon on May 29, the health and safety of everyone involved in putting on a Hoots game is our priority," Hoots General Manager David Schmoll said. "We look forward to the day we can safely bring the Hoots to CarShield Field for the community to enjoy baseball again."

The Prospect League said a revised schedule will be released soon.