ST. LOUIS — It's not uncommon to see hockey players often missing a tooth or two.

It seems that at some point in every player's career, they're sporting a nice gap in their pearly whites.

Robby Fabbri can relate to that. However, the way he lost his tooth is about as unique as it comes.

Fabbri made it through the hockey season with his mouth seemingly unscathed... but that was until teammate Joel Edmundson came running towards him in the championship parade.

Watch: Robby Fabbri talks about losing his tooth in the championship parade

"It was during the parade," Fabbri said at Blues practice. "Eddy came to give me a big hug and he's a lot taller than me and his shoulder ended up hitting me right in the jaw and it ended up popping out."

That's right. Professional hockey player Robby Fabbri lost a tooth while celebrating at the Stanley Cup championship parade.

"It's pretty crazy, but it's a good story to have," Fabbri said.

