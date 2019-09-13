ST. LOUIS — After the first day of training camp, one thing is readily apparent for the 2019-2020 Blues. They're still hungry to prove themselves, even after winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup just three months from Thursday.

The Blues hit the ice for their first practice of training camp on Friday after a short summer filled with celebrations and cool moment after cool moment.

But the players and head coach Craig Berube made it clear the focus has already shifted into repeating the magical run of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Watch: Vladimir Tarasenko says he's hungry for more

"We have to move on from last year and we've got work to do. That's basically the message." Head Coach Craig Berube said.

"We're ready to turn the page. We're ready to move on," Captain Alex Pietrangelo. "We've felt like that since guys started rolling into town and we're ready to move forward."

Watch: Alex Pietrangelo talks about turning the page after championship

Many of the players expressed the feeling that now that they've got one, they want more.

This team certainly has the firepower to make it happen, and a lot of youth still on the way.

Watch: Craig Berube talks after first Blues practice of the season

Star forward Vladimir Tarasenko is ready to prove last year was no fluke.

"Before we won, I thought that if we won one it will be enough. But we want to win again," Vladimir Tarasenko said. "We don't want to lose any more. We have a pretty young group guys there and it's good for them to have a Cup experience. And one is not enough."

Watch: Brayden Schenn talks about getting ready for a new season

The Blues will see the puck drop in the preseason on Monday against Dallas, just 96 days from when they hoisted the Stanley Cup in Boston after Game 7.

