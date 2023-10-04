Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

It’s the worst 10-game start for the Cardinals since they also were 3-7 in 2017.

COLORADO, USA — It was another frustrating loss for the Cardinals on Monday night in Colorado.

The Rockies extended the Cardinals streak of losing the first game of each of their four series so far this season, handed them their sixth loss in their last seven games and dropped their season record to 3-7.

It’s the worst 10-game start for the Cardinals since they also were 3-7 in 2017.

Steven Matz allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings as the Cardinals offense managed just six hits. One of the hits was a single by Jordan Walker, allowing him to become the first player 20 years old or younger to start his major-league career with a hit in his first 10 games since 1912.

The 10-game streak also set the Cardinals’ franchise record for the longest streak by a player of any age to begin his career with the team.

Here is how Monday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: Three of the Cardinals’ hits came in the fourth inning, a single by Brendan Donovan, a triple by Alec Burleson and another single from Paul Goldschmidt that produced their first two runs. Goldschmidt drove in another run with a single in the sixth then drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and scored on a double by Nolan Gorman … Walker’s single came with two outs in the seventh after he grounded out and flew out in his first two at-bats … Nolan Arenado was hitless in four at-bats, the first time this season he has not recorded at least one hit.

On the mound: Matz allowed nine hits as the Rockies scored two runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. The eighth and ninth place hitters for the Rockies were a combined 5-of-8 with three RBIs and two runs scored … Zack Thompson allowed his first run of the season, an unearned run that scored after he came out of the game.

Key stat: The Cardinals fell four games under .500 for the first time since June 27, 2021. They have not been five games below .500 since June 28, 2017.

Worth noting: The Cardinals were charged with their first two errors of the season, fielding errors by Gorman, playing second base, and Tommy Edman … One Rockies run scored on a delayed steal attempt, during a rundown between first and second … The final Colorado run scored in the seventh on a play at the plate when Willson Contreras appeared to take his foot off the plate before the force out, and then the Cardinals did not notify the umpires in time that they wanted to challenge the call … Lars Nootbaar tested his bruised thumb in the batting cage before the game and the final test will be to see if he can catch the ball without his thumb hurting. If he passes that test he likely will be activated when the Cardinals return home from the road trip.