St. Louis CITY SC's Tim Parker, St. Louis-based brewing company team up for new beer

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC's Tim Parker and 4 Hands Brewing Company have teamed up to release a new beer, and it's available starting this weekend.

"Parker Pilsner" will be available at the St. Louis-based brewery on tap and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans starting Saturday, Aug. 19. The beer will hit the shelves on Aug. 24.

According to the brewing company, Parker joined it last month for a collaborative brew day to create the new beer.

"This American pilsner with Amarillo hops is a refreshing twist on a classic style featuring bright notes of sweet citrus and subtle melon and floral aromas," the brewing company said.

The drink features CITY SC colors and Parker's No. 26.

Both beer and soccer fans will be cheering "Meet me in St. Louie, Louie! Meet me at the Park," according to the brewing company.

St. Louis returns to MLS regular season action on Sunday, Aug. 20, against Austin FC at CITYPARK.

4 Hands Brewing Company welcomes fans to watch the match on Sunday. Fans who join will have a chance to win a pennant signed by Parker. Every draft ordered earns one raffle ticket and each pitcher receives four tickets, according to a company Facebook post.