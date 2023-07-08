Columbia, Illinois teen Caden Glover is finding his stride in St. Louis CITY SC development pipeline

He may just be getting ready to start his junior year at Columbia High School, but Caden Glover is already making his mark in professional soccer for CITY SC.

ST. LOUIS — Much like the infant franchise he plays for, Columbia Illinois striker Caden Glover is three things: Young. Exciting. and St. Louis through and through.

“Did you have a favorite St. louis athlete growing up?," 5 On Your Side asked. "I was a big Blues fan growing up so, Tarasenko," Glover said.

And yes, the first home grown player CITY SC ever signed is THAT young. He just turned 16 years old in March and has two years left at Columbia High School.

“It’s kind of weird going from sitting in algebra to a professional soccer training environment… And it’s about to start back up. I got used to it after a couple months, but it will always be a little weird," Glover said.

But on game nights, algebra can wait. Glover is rounding into the star striker the team had hoped when they signed him to a 5-year deal.

"We had him in preseason in January and February before the season started with us. We could see glimpses already there that he was hungry, he was tenacious and he has a good frame about him," CITY SC head coach Bradley Carnell said.

So far this season, Glover has four goals for CITY 2 in the MLS NEXT pro League, became an all-star in that league, scoring a PK goal to help the west win the game, and even made it onto the field for the big club… making his debut against the Chicago Fire up at Soldier Field.

“It’s been my dream since I was little, but seeing it all happen is still surreal. Especially making my debut in Chicago. Running out onto Soldier Field is something I’ve always strived for and it happening was just amazing," Glover said.

Ever since St. Louis was awarded an expansion team, Glover has dreamed of being in this spot. And now, he’s making the most of it.

“I like setting goals for myself. And as soon as I saw the team coming, That was always a goal that me and my dad talked about. And once I was given the opportunity I was obviously extremely excited. Just something I’ve always dreamed of and strived towards," Glover said.

And yeah, being a 16-year-old professional athlete has made him pretty notable around Columbia.

“Signing to a professional soccer team certainly helps… but yeah, I’d say I get recognized," Glover said with a laugh.

And if he keeps making strides like he has, that recognition will only continue to grow.

"When he trains up with us you can see he brings a lot of potential, and we're still refining the product. And when he goes back down, he's gained so much with us at the pro level so when he goes back to CITY 2 or his age level he's a real difference maker," Carnell said. "Against our group there's still a ways to go obviously, but those are things he strives for. As a young individual it's where he wants to get to. And we see a profile and a pathway. And I think it's something this club prides itself upon, is giving platforms to our youth."