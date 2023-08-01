St. Louis CITY SC acquires player from Colorado Rapids

​CITY SC will return to MLS regular-season action on Aug. 20 against Austin FC at CityPark.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC has acquired left back Anthony Markanich from the Colorado Rapids.

CITY SC acquired the 23-year-old in exchange for $75,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, $75,000 GAM if conditional incentives are reached and CITY SC's 2023 natural First Round pick in the SuperDraft.

Markanich was born in Bourbonnais, Illinois, around 60 miles south of Chicago.

“We are pleased to bring Anthony back to the Midwest,” St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “He is a hard-worker and an aggressive left back, who will bolster our depth at the backline. We are excited to see Anthony continue to develop as a professional with us.”

Markanich was selected by Colorado in the first round (26th overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He played four seasons at Northern Illinois University before making his MLS debut on May 23, 2022.

At Northern Illinois, he was a three-time First-Team All-MAX Honoree. He made 67 appearances and registered 17 goals and 24 assists. He is tied for the second-most assist in the program's history.

In the past year-and-a-half, he has played in 17 matches across all competitions. He also played in MLS Next Pro-side, playing 19 total matches.

