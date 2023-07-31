With passion and flair for highlight-reel saves, CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Burki takes St. Louis by storm

“For me without any doubt the best goalkeeper in the league. I would say maybe the best goalkeeper to ever play in the MLS," Pfannenstiel said of Burki.

ST. LOUIS — Think for a second about where this St. Louis CITY SC debut season would be without the man in the net.

At the MLS break, CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Burki established himself as one of the most dominant keepers in the league. And most importantly, he has his team at the top of the conference standings.

“For me without any doubt the best goalkeeper in the league. I would say maybe the best goalkeeper to ever play in the MLS. He could play in Europe without any problems in any top division," CITY SC sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “He represents the trade of modern goalkeeping. The ability to play with both feet, being involved in the build up, being involved in transition moments, he’s always available. His football techniques on the ball are unbelievable. He’s great one versus one, he’s very demanding and great in the air … but it’s also about getting into the head of our players, helping them to perform, giving the right advice and also being critical in certain moments. And they respect him. They know what level he played at before. And they see week in and week out what he does for the club.”

CITY SC made Roman Burki the team's first-ever player all the way back in March of 2022.

They also made him MLS’ highest-paid goalkeeper. And halfway through this inaugural season, he’s been worth every penny.

“I was kind of laughing a bit to myself when I heard, when we signed Roman Burki ‘Oh you’re spending that much money on a goalkeeper?’ To pick up a goalkeeper of that level on a free transfer is one thing, and the money we spend on him and will spend on him in future years is money well spent. A team which wins games starts with a great goalkeeper and I think so far we’ve proved that," Pfannenstiel said.

If you’ve seen him between the pipes on the pitch, the Swiss keeper captain may come off as an intense and intimidating figure. But that passion has a purpose … and his teammates know it.

“As soon as I step on the field I’m a little bit different. Usually off the field I’m a little bit more of an introvert. I’m quiet and stay at home. On the field it’s just about winning for me," Burki said. "I ask a lot from my teammates. They know that. I talked to them before the season and said I’m going to ask a lot from them and if I see someone is not giving 100 percent he will hear from me. That’s nothing personal, it’s just how I am and how I think we should work.”

“I know him off the field just as well as on the field. He’s a very chill person. Very calm. Very quiet. Very opposite from what he is on the field. On the field he shows the emotion, he gives orders, he gives direction. He’s angry, he’s happy," Pfannenstiel said. "But it’s also about getting into the head of our players, helping them to perform, giving the right advice and also being critical in certain moments. And they respect him. They know what level he played at before. And they see week in and week out what he does for the club.”

He’s an all-star and currently the most fascinating athlete in St. Louis sports, but Burki’s focus is still the same as it was all the way back at the beginning of the season.

“I said it before the season even started. My goal is to go to the playoffs and we are on a good way," Burki said. “We know and understand that we only work if we help each other, if you work together and do all the things together. And if you don’t do that, we don’t have the individual class or quality to win games like that. So of course sometimes you need individual qualities, but I think most of the games we’ve won is because we work hard together.”

And as for the future? Well, Burki seems to have found a home here in St. Louis.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be surrounded by a lot of positive people and work here," Burki said.