2 St. Louis CITY SC players named to 2023 MLS All-Star Roster

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC's Roman Bürki and Tim Parker were named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Roster Tuesday.

They will face off against Arsenal on Wednesday, July 19, at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

CITY SC are one of seven teams in MLS to have two all-star selections. This is both Bürki and Parker's first selection to an MLS All-Star Game.

Bürki, the team's captain and goalkeeper, leads the league in saved with 76 and carries a 1.26 goals-against average with four clean sheets. He is one of four goalkeepers with at least 60 saves and over 75% save percentage, according to a release.

Parker, the team's vice-captain and center-back, has contributed to CITY SC's backline to four clean sheets. He tallied the team's first-ever goal at Austin in the 3-2 win. He has started in all 17 matches he has appeared in, only missing two matches overall.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will be broadcasted on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

CITY SC will have four more matches before a month-long break in the MLS regular season schedule. They will face the Colorado Rapids at CityPark on July 1.