St. Louis CITY SC unveils away jersey design

The away jersey is what St. Louis CITY SC has described as being an ode to the “metallic and modern design” of CityPark.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC has revealed the jersey its players will wear for their first game.

CITY SC, which begins its inaugural Major League Soccer season this month, on Friday unveiled its player jersey for away games. The team begins its 2023 season Feb. 25 with an away match against Austin FC.

The away jersey, called the “spirit kit,” is what CITY SC has described as being an ode to the “metallic and modern design” of its 22,500-seat CityPark stadium in Downtown West. It features an “Arch gray” color and red and black accents, as well as vertical stripes the club said are meant to reflect the steel beams of CityPark.

Friday’s debut of the away jersey follows CITY SC’s reveal of its home jersey, which features its “CITY red” color and navy and yellow accents the club said mimics the colors of the city of St. Louis’ flag.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.