St. Louis CITY SC reveals club's inaugural home kit Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC unveiled its first primary kit ahead of the first game at CITYPARK Wednesday.

The city was awarded a Major League Soccer expansion team back in 2019. The team is set to take the pitch for its inaugural season in 2023.

The newest club collaborated with adidas to feature aspects of the City of St. Louis flag and attractions including the Gateway Arch.

The kit features the CITY red color with navy and yellow accents, featured on the city's flag. The flag is also displayed as a patch along the bottom hem of the jersey.

The geometric pattern along the lefthand side echos the steel plates of the Gateway Arch, a first-of-its-kind design between CITY SC and adidas.

“It was important for the design of our inaugural jersey to reflect who we are as a club and as a community: proud, contemporary, and not afraid to stand out. The Arch, the flag, the colors…we love that it feels unapologetically St. Louis, today but also with an eye towards our future,” said Lee Broughton, St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Brand Architect.

The kit also features branding from the club's STLMade founding partners. Purina is featured on the front of the jersey and BJC HealthCare is a secondary sleeve partner.

Other features on the jersey include the primary crest of St. Louis CITY SC, the MLS Crest and the Apple TV logo and neck tape featuring "Our City. Our Home." as a declaration that the team stands up for everyone in the region.

The "CITY kit" will be worn by St. Louis CITY SC players for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons. The jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials.

The launch of the inaugural kits coincides with the official opening of CITYPARK in St. Louis where St. Louis CITY2 will face Bayer 04 Leverkusen of Germany's Bundesliga at 7 p.m. Wednesday.