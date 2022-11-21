CITYPARK to host 2022 FIFA World Cup watch parties. Here's how to reserve your spot

The new St. Louis soccer stadium will be hosting a series of free World Cup watch parties for fans inside its Brew Pub and ULTRA Club.

ST. LOUIS — Fans can cheer on the U.S. Men's National Team in this year's FIFA World Cup from the new home of the St. Louis City SC, CITYPARK.

Starting Nov. 20, the downtown St. Louis soccer stadium will be hosting a series of free watch parties for sports fans inside its Brew Pub and ULTRA Club. Fans can enjoy food and drinks while watching the matches on big-screen LED TVs.

The watch parties at Brew Pub, located at the northeast corner of CITYPARK, offer seats to fans on a first-come, first-serve basis for 20 matches between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1.

Click here for the full schedule of Brew Pub watch parties.

Tickets are required for the three watch party events at ULTRA Club, which has 360-degree views of St. Louis, 17 LED big screen TVs and a 14,000-square-foot porch that overlooks the CITYPARK pitch.

The parties will offer views of the U.S. matches against Wales on Nov. 21, England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29. The free tickets for the ULTRA Club watch parties can be reserved here.

