Sports Plus Podcast | The Cardinals land their man: Nolan Arenado is coming to St. Louis

How about that for a move, Cardinals fans? We break down the Arenado deal

ST. LOUIS — 2021 is a new year, and a new look for the Sports Plus Podcast. On this week's episode, Corey Miller, Andy Mohler, Hanna Yates and Frank Cusumano break down the Nolan Arenado trade with the Rockies and how it changes the Cardinals for 2021 and going forward.

The crew also assesses Jordan Kyrou's hot start for the Blues, Super Bowl storylines and which local college hoops team has what it takes to make a March run. In our spotlight interview, we hear from newly re-signed Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

