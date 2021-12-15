National Signing Day: A look at where some of the best St. Louis area football recruits are headed for college

The St. Louis area has some of the best football talent in the country. Here's where some of the star seniors from this class are headed to play in college

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday is National Signing Day for high school football recruits around the country, and there were a plethora of St. Louis area seniors who signed their letters of intent to play college football.

Here's a look at some of the big names and where they're headed for college.

East St. Louis

Luther Burden III - Burden is ranked by many recruiting sites as the top receiver, and one of the top high school players in the entire country.

He had originally committed to play at Oklahoma, but then recommitted and announced he would stay close to home and play at the University of Missouri.

Burden signed with Mizzou on Wednesday. He was one of a number of St. Louis area signees for coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

Toriano Pride - Pride is one of the top-ranked cornerbacks in the country and is rated as a "4-star" by multiple recruiting outlets. Pride will continue his career at Clemson.

Ahmad Robinson - Robinson will play his college football at Arkansas State.

Lamar Box - Box is headed to Northern Iowa to continue his playing career.

Dallas Brown - Brown signed with Illinois State to continue his football career.

Lutheran North

Calda Williford - Williford will continue his career at Murry State University in Kentucky.

Three Crusader football players committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the D1 level. Caldra Williford signed with Murray State, while Jaylen Banks and Brian Brown committed to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Congratulations! #DifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/dymqT8pK6N — Lutheran North (@lncrusaders) December 15, 2021

Jaylen Banks - Banks will take his talents to Southern Illinois University - Carbondale.

Brian Brown - Brown, who put on a show as quarterback for the Crusaders, also signed to play at Southern Illinois.

De Smet

Kaleb Purdy - The stand-out safety for the Spartans will head to the University of Kansas to continue his career.

Jordan Coleman - Coleman signed with Ball State to continue his playing career.

John Burroughs

Tyson Ford - The John Burroughs defensive end stand out signed with the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday. Ford is a 260-pound wrecking ball and had offers from just about every school in the country and rated as a "4-star" recruit.

Caleb Merritt - Merritt is an athlete and signed to play college football at the University of Wyoming.

Congratulations to Tyson Ford ‘22 and Caleb Merritt ‘22 who have committed to play on #nationalsigningday at NotreDame and the University of Wyoming, respectively. Big day for the Bombers! pic.twitter.com/EEwS77gEJi — JBS Athletics (@JBSAthletics) December 15, 2021

CBC

Patrick Heitert - Heitert quarterbacked the Cadets to another state title in 2021, and next year he'll take his talents to Southeast Missouri State University to play for the Redhawks.

We will hold a signing ceremony for state champion @CBCFootball seniors Patrick Heitert, Blair Schonhorst and Justus Johnson at 12:15 PM Wednesday in the Welcome Center. pic.twitter.com/XJNv999gCo — CBC High School (@CBCHighSchool) December 14, 2021

Blair Schonhorst - A safety, Schonhorst is headed to play at Ball State next year.

Justus Johnson - A receiver and defensive back, Johnson signed to play for Murray State in college.

Ayden Robinson-Wayne - Quarterback turned receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne is headed to Missouri Southern to play college football.

Lutheran St. Charles

Arlen Harris Jr. - Harris was one of the top recruits in the entire state of Missouri and one of the best high school running backs in the country.

After helping lead the Cougars to their first state title in school history, Harris signed to play college football at the University of Stanford in 2022.

Jaydon Wannstedt - A defensive lineman, Wannstedt is headed to play for Murray State in college.

Charles Young III - A defensive back, Young is staying close and headed to Southern Illinois for college.

St. Charles

Marquis Gracial - An offensive and defensive lineman for the Pirates, the imposing Gracial is taking his talents to Mizzou to play for Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

Pretty much tells the story. pic.twitter.com/2PUGIVdDKs — St. Chuck Football (@StChuckFootball) December 15, 2021

Festus

Kaian Roberts-Day - One of the top-ranked players in the state of Missouri is headed to Baylor for college.

Roberts-Day was a tight end and edge rusher at Festus, and was ranked as a "4-star" prospect.

I’m so happy that I can now live out both me and my brothers dream college I’m so excited to officially say I’m a Baylor bear!!#sicem — Kaian Roberts-Day (@DayKaian) December 15, 2021

Parkway West

Ja'Marion Wayne - Wayne is another receiver headed to Columbia to play for Mizzou.

The athletic playmaker is also a star on the basketball court for the Longhorns.

SLUH

Isaac Thompson - The defensive back missed much of his senior season due to injury, but when he suits up again, he'll do it as a Tiger. Thompson signed with Missouri on Wednesday.

Chris Brooks - A wide receiver, Brooks is headed to prestigious Yale to play football at the next level.

Chaminade

Cam Epps - Epps did a bit of everything for the Red Devils in high school, and now he'll take his talents to Stillwater. Epps signed with Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Jimmy Lansing Jr. - Lansing Jr. will continue his career at Southern Illinois.

Alex Todt - Todt will take his talents to Indiana State University to play for the Sycamores in college.

Fort Zumwalt North

Jalen Lee - Lee is graduating from perennial powerhouse Fort Zumwalt North to play for South Dakota State in college.

Holt

Alex Ginnever - Ginnever signed to play at Easter Illinois University in 2022.