ST. LOUIS — Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester addressed the media and fans in person for the first time since his 'cardiac episode' on the bench in Anaheim earlier in February.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced during the press conference that Bouwmeester would not play for the team the rest of the regular season or playoffs.

"It was a scary thing, but it's been going pretty good lately. And we'll continue to evaluate things as it goes," Bouwmeester said. "I'm at the point now where I feel pretty good."

Bouwmeester thanked the medical staff that assisted him in Anaheim and the hospital, and all of the fans who have shown their support.

Armstrong and Bouwmeester said they would take a longer look at his future in the coming months.

Bouwmeester suffered the cardiac episode during a game in Anaheim back on Feb. 11. He was revived with a difirbrulator and rushed to a hospital in California. Doctors successfully installed an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, which is a device that monitors heart function and can deliver a shock to the heart if an arrhythmia happens to restore a regular heartbeat.

Watch: Jay Bouwmeester suffers 'cardiac event' in Anaheim

Bouwmeester has played 1,240 games in his 17-year NHL career, totaling 88 goals and 336 assists. From 2004 to 2014, Bouwmeester played in 737 consecutive games, the ninth highest total of all-time. He joined the Blues in the 2012-2013 season after a trade from Calgary.

The 36-year-old Edmonton native has a World Juniors Championship, an Olympic gold medal with Team Canada and a Stanley Cup Championship with the Blues in 2019.

More Bouwmeester Coverage

RELATED: Blues turn attention towards Tarasenko's return and depth of team following trade deadline

RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester releases first statement since 'cardiac episode'

RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester returning to St. Louis Sunday

RELATED: Bouwmeester undergoes successful procedure

RELATED: Remembering Chris Pronger's on-ice collapse after getting hit near the heart in the 1998 playoffs

RELATED: Bouwmeester's cardiac episode brings back traumatic memories from NHL past

RELATED: Bouwmeester placed on IR, Blues recall Mikkola

RELATED: 'That happens in your hotel room, you're probably going to die' | Bouwmeester's former team doctor on star's collapse

RELATED: Bouwmeester 'doing well' after cardiac episode in Anaheim