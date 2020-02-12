x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Sports

St. Louis City SC offering chance for fans to sign first steel beam of new stadium

Want to be a part of St. Louis soccer history? You might be in luck
Credit: HOK

ST. LOUIS — We may still be years from seeing St. Louis City SC take the pitch for the first time at the team's new downtown stadium, but fans can make some history right now.

The club released some new renderings of the stadium on Wednesday, and also put out a special call for 11 lucky fans. (11 of course, as in the starting lineup for a soccer team.)

City is asking fans to enter for a chance to be one of 11 to sign the first steel beam to be placed for the new stadium.

Eleven fans along with City CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz, the rest of the ownership group and city officials will sign the beam, which is set to be placed at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Fans can click here to enter their names for the honor.

Photos: New renderings of MLS stadium site

1 / 9
HOK

More STL City SC Coverage

Related Articles