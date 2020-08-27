'It's bigger than the game' | St. Louis City SC's statement on racial injustice

ST. LOUIS — Although the St. Louis City SC won't take the soccer field for another few years, the organization took to its social media pages to weigh in on racial injustice.
"It's bigger than the game. #BlackLivesMatter," the soccer club posted on Twitter along with its statement.
"We may not take the pitch until 2023, but we continue to stand with the players across the world of sports and the Black Community," the team's statement reads. "We must all do our part in the fight against injustice and equality in our country."