'It's bigger than the game' | St. Louis City SC's statement on racial injustice

"It's bigger than the game. #BlackLivesMatter," the soccer club posted on Twitter
Credit: UPI
Team CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz announces the new name of the soccer team, their colors and crest during a virtual press conference at Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The name of the team scheduled to play in 2023 is the St. Louis City SC with the colors being red and navy blue. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Although the St. Louis City SC won't take the soccer field for another few years, the organization took to its social media pages to weigh in on racial injustice.

"It's bigger than the game. #BlackLivesMatter," the soccer club posted on Twitter along with its statement.

"We may not take the pitch until 2023, but we continue to stand with the players across the world of sports and the Black Community," the team's statement reads. "We must all do our part in the fight against injustice and equality in our country."

