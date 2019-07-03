ST. LOUIS — Adidas launched a new film for equality for women in sports as a part of the 'She Breaks Barriers' initiative on Tuesday, March 7.

The film features St. Louis native Becky Sauerbrunn and four other nationally known professional female athletes.

The video also includes a group of young athletes working to achieve their goals in sports and to make sure female athletes are getting the recognition they deserve.

Sauerbrunn is a soccer player for the United States Women's National Team and the Utah Royals.

Starting at age 12, she played for J.B. Marine Soccer Club, based out of Creve Coeur and Chesterfield. She helped the team win the Missouri State Cup four times as well as a Midwest Regional Championship in 2000.

She attended Ladue High School, where she was a four-year letter winner in soccer, volleyball and basketball.

Adidas’ new partnerships and continued initiatives, which feature Sauerbrunn and other athletes, are designed to raise awareness of issues in women’s sports.

Adidas also announced a partnership with Twitter and Intersport to livestream women’s high school volleyball and soccer games on the service for the first time ever.

For more information on the 'She Breaks Barriers' initiative and to learn more about the four other female athletes featured in this campaign, visit Adidas’ website.