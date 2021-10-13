St. Louis judge fines 4 NFL owners for not turning over financial information

"This behavior cannot go on," Judge Christopher McGraugh told the NFL attorney

ST. LOUIS — The lawsuit between St. Louis and the NFL over the relocation of the Rams is starting to have consequences for some of those involved.

5 On Your Side's Holden Kurwicki was in the courtroom Wednesday for a hearing between lawyers for the NFL and lawyers representing St. Louis about certain owners not turning over financial information as they were ordered to do.

St. Louis lawyers said Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Giants owner John Mara, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt have failed to comply with a court order to turn over said documents, and have not paid the ordered fines of $1,000 per day.

Lawyers for St. Louis said that Rams owner Stan Kroenke has complied and provided 23,000 financial documents showing his assets.

"This behavior cannot go on," Judge Christopher McGraugh told the NFL attorney.

You can follow Kurwicki's reporting in this full Twitter thread by clicking here.

Judge McGraugh says he is going to issue monetary sanctions and award attorney fees and issue a show cause order to find out why the defendants should be held in contempt. — Holden Kurwicki (@Holden_Kurwicki) October 13, 2021

"NFL Attorney: 'Let’s be practical here.' McGraugh: 'I am being practical here. With all of your good intentions I don’t believe your clients are acting with good intentions,'" Kurwicki tweeted.

Judge McGraugh went on to set a show cause hearing against the owners for Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. and then doled out fines to the owners who have yet to comply.

Hunt will be fined $5,000. Mara will be fined $8,000. Jones will be fined $6,000. Kraft will be fined $5,000. McGraugh also ordered $25,000 in legal fees to be reimbursed for the St. Louis legal team.

If requested financial information is not turned over by that Dec. 3 hearing, applicable parties could be held in contempt of court.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Court has adjourned after what can only be considered a win for the STL attorneys. I want to clarify that it’s unclear if the 4 owners will have to appear in person for the December 3rd hearing. pic.twitter.com/7psmk0dP6V — Holden Kurwicki (@Holden_Kurwicki) October 13, 2021



