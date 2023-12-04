Stanley Cup no longer coming to Centene Community Ice Center

Other National League Hockey trophies will make appearances throughout the weekend.

ST. LOUIS — While the St. Louis Blues season ended Thursday, fans can see many National League Hockey trophies this weekend.

NHL trophies including the Calder, Hart, Vezina, Norris and Conn Smythe will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at Centene Community Ice Center.

The Stanley Cup was set to make an appearance but was changed due to its travel schedule.

The trophies are coming to the St. Louis area as part of USA Hockey's Disabled Hockey Festival. The festival is "the largest disabled event of its kind and one of USA Hockey's most significant events each season," according to the ice center's website.

Fans can watch sled hockey games throughout the weekend and get a photo with the Stanley Cup.

Find more information about the festival and Centene Community Ice Center here.

This year's National Hockey League playoffs will kick off next week after the end of the regular season Friday.